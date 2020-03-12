Brash and beguiling, urban and rural, she works the extremes and makes them seem of a piece. The whiplash effect can be thrilling: the slow, gentle “Worried Mind” segueing into the feisty, roots-rocking “Drag You Down,” the almost industrial thrash of “Glad” (“I’m glad that you broke this heart of mine”) giving way to the openhearted yearning of “Haven’t Even Kissed Me Yet.” All in all, it’s an audacious, yet seemingly effortless achievement that should have Sellers, in the words of one song title, “Going Places.” — Nick Cristiano