A lot of us sang when we were growing up, but then we went on to other things. For many years I had a company where I made Austrian dresses. But in ’96 my husband [lawyer-turned-manager Ed Hall] and I decided it was time for a change. I remember telling my father, very excitedly, about my first tour — 100 concerts that winter and spring. And he looked at me and said, “You poor thing.” But music is something I need to do to feel alive. It lifts my spirit and I believe it does that for the audience, too.