South Philly’s version of the Yule Log is a two-hour video of an Italian Market burn barrel

Call it the “Youse Log.”

This weekend, Tony Trov and Johnny Zito, founders of the Philly lifestyle brand, South Fellini, posted their own take on the classic Yule Log: a looping, two-hour video of a crackling Italian Market burn barrel accompanied by soothing seasonal tunes.

“We hope people will put it on in the background and enjoy the Yule Log the South Philly way,” Zito said Monday, of the video posted to Youtube on Sunday.

Christmas content has always been part of South Fellini’s irreverent brand, from their Jawn Christmas ornaments to their Wanamaker Knit Sweaters to their video tribute to classic Philly holiday kitsch. And last week, the lifelong best friends and South Philadelphians, who are also writers and filmmakers, posted their first original Christmas song, “If You Give Me Seven Fishes.” The tune is a hilarious South Philly celebration of the Italian-American Christmas tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes (”Don’t treat me like a jabroni,” go the lyrics, “have some crabs and macaroni.”).

Like so many of their tee-shirts and apparel designs, the burn barrel Yule Log is meant to play for laughs, while also celebrating a beloved part of South Philly culture, Zito said.

Advertisement

“The warm Christmas fire that I associate with the season is the Ninth Street burn barrel,” said Zito, who recalled warming his hands over burn barrels during holiday strolls through the market with his grandfather, Giovanni.

“We would run from the cheese shop to the butcher shop, and then he’d want to get a coffee and see his friends,” Zito said. “There were burn barrels dotted up and down the block, and whenever we’d go in and out of these stores, I’d make sure to grab a little warmth on my way across the street.”

Trov and Zito captured the oddly mesmerizing and affecting footage of a burn barrel outside Tortilleria San Roman — it really does move you, once you stop laughing — while filming the video for “If You Give Me Seven Fishes.”

They edited around things they thought wouldn’t work for the holidays, like people actually burning their trash. Versions of classic Christmas tunes from the Canadian, emo pop punk artist, Anndy Negative, play over the fire’s crackle.

After posting it Sunday, Zito said they’ve received photos and video from people who have the burn barrel playing in their background, while they lounge by the Christmas tree.

“We hope people put it on come Christmas day,” Zito said.