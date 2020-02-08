Dispatches from Elsewhere (10 p.m. March 1, AMC, moving to 10 p.m. Mondays on March 2). Can I tell you exactly what’s happening in this new, filmed-in-Philadelphia series in which executive producer Jason Segel plays a man who stumbles into a highly stylized adventure? I cannot. I will say that Philadelphia looks great — at times even magical — and that Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, André L. Benjamin, and Eve Lindley also star. For those who refuse to go in blind, a 2013 documentary called The Institute might shed some light.