Philly jeweler Steven Singer offers Travis Kelce a $1 million ring as Taylor Swift engagement rumors swirl

Marry Taylor? But he hardly knows her!

Not according to Steven Singer, the Philadelphia-based jeweler to the stars who offered to gift Travis Kelce a $1 million engagement ring, should the Kansas City Chiefs tight end ever propose to Swift.

The proposal comes as actual proposal rumors swirl around Swift and Kelce, who began dating in July after Kelce failed at giving the Reading-born pop star a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Since then, the couple’s high-profile courtship has generated a motley crew of conflicting gossip: Swift and Kelce are simultaneously fighting after football games and preparing to get engaged on their year anniversary this summer, all while handling long distance as Swift prepares to embark on the second leg of the international Eras Tour.

For Singer, however, the ring offering has less to do with betting on the couple’s nuptials and more to do with pleasing his 30-year-old daughter Dana, a fourth-grade teacher and super Swiftie who has seen the pop star in concert on every tour since she opened for Tim McGraw in 2007.

“My daughter told me that she’s very happy Taylor found love. I’m in the love business, so I thought ‘Wow, I am going to be the world’s greatest father’ if they go through with this,” said Singer, whose jewelry company has designed pieces for several Eagles, Flyers, and Sixers greats.

The ring design Singer settled on is a handmade Art Deco style, 7½-carat, emerald-cut natural diamond cast in platinum. Singer asked for input from his daughter, who suspects Swift would want something “vintage and classic, but not over-the-top ostentatious.”

“It’s a classic design that will never go out of style, and [Swift] has these long piano fingers that this would sit well on,” said Singer, who also pulled inspiration from all six of Jennifer Lopez’s engagement rings.

Singer said that his team sent the offer to Kelce’s manager last week and has not received a response. Steven Singer Jewelers also offered to donate $1 million to a charity of the couple’s choice, Singer said, should Kelce and Swift want to pay for the ring.

“It’s an open-ended offer,” Singer said. “Whenever they’re ready, we’re ready.”

The company has been “inundated with calls and emails from people all over the country” who are interested in Swift’s ring since they publicly announced the offer Wednesday, Singer said. They plan to offer similar two-carat, one-carat, and half-carat styles for $20,000 or less.

Singer isn’t a stranger to elaborate advertising stunts. Since 2002, the jeweler has plastered the famous “I hate Steven Singer” tagline on billboards across the the United States, inspired by a comment he received from a client whose wife gave birth nine months after Singer made a ring for their 20th wedding anniversary.

And in 2018, Singer hosted a photo op with an on-loan Vince Lombardi trophy in his showroom at Eighth and Walnut Streets after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

Singer said this is different. He’s an avid listener of the New Heights podcast Kelce hosts with his brother and Eagles center Jason, and has long admired Swift for her ability to remain a role model during her 20-year career.

“The stars and moon are lining up. Travis and Taylor are the right age and look super happy. This is like our version of a princess getting married,” said Singer, 66. “And if we could play a small part in it, it would be icing on my jewelry career.”