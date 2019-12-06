Strand of Oaks — Winter Classic V. Go ahead and be sad that Tim Showalter, the longtime Philadelphia singer-guitarist who performs as Strand of Oaks, has packed up and moved to Austin, Texas. But then quit your moping and be glad that the Winter Classic, his annual tradition of playing a trio of December solo shows (sometimes with the help of friends and family) is ongoing and remains “essential to my life.” Thursday through Saturday at Boot & Saddle.