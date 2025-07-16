David Corenswet quietly slipped into a Philly IMAX to watch ‘Superman’ with the crowd

Just outside of Philly, David Corenswet and a few friends slipped into an IMAX screening of Superman — the James Gunn reboot in which Corenswet stars as the iconic hero.

The actor, who has called the Philadelphia region home for most of his 32 years, shared the story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

Advertisement

“Is that where you’re from?” Fallon asked.

“Yep, and [I’m] back there now,” Corenswet replied.

The superhero actor clarified he and his friend didn’t actually sneak in; they bought tickets. But Fallon still wanted to know — did anyone recognize him?

“Did you wear a disguise?” Fallon asked.

“I bought us all the Groucho Marx glasses with the nose and the mustache,” Corenswet joked. “Instead, I hid behind my brother-in-law who is 6′8” and 270 pounds."

He did not specify the location, but the closest IMAX theater for Philadelphians is the Regal theater in King of Prussia, after the Franklin Institute’s IMAX theater closed down.

The actor — known for his lush hair and signature dimples — saw himself on screen for the first time at the Los Angeles premiere and left feeling a bit self-conscious. But among a Philly crowd, he felt at home.

“The second time was better,” he told Fallon. “[The Philly crowd] was great. I was kind of surprised — you forget they’re all strangers. They’re laughing at all your jokes, and they’re cheering you when you succeed."

The film even includes a subtle nod to his hometown — Liberty Place, the iconic Philly skyscraper, appears in the Metropolis skyline as a quiet Easter egg.

Fallon noted that the L.A. screenings tend to be filled with friends, family, and film industry folks.

But the Philly crowd “started to feel like my friends and family too,” Corenswet said. “And so I invited them all to Thanksgiving.”

“Oh my god, the whole theater? That’s so nice of you,” Fallon said.