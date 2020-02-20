Now 69 and battling a disease that affects his hearing, Lewis is back with his first album of new material in nearly 20 years, albeit a brief one: Weather is just seven tracks (including a terrific cover of the oldie “Pretty Girls Everywhere”). The opener, “When We’re Young,” is a mid-tempo ballad that acknowledges the passing of the years and carries a poignant sense of mortality. But not much has changed musically: The News still delivers pop laced with horn-accented rock and R&B. Sometimes, as on “Her Love Is Killin’ Me” (with slashing harmonica by Lewis) and “Hurry Back Baby,” it has a bracing bite.