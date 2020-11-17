Bee, whose credits since include recurring roles in Hulu’s Light as a Feather and General Hospital, has appeared on The Goldbergs once before, as a different character. She said she’s still most likely to be recognized as Nikki, the former wife Bradley Cooper’s character is trying to win back in The Silver Linings Playbook. The movie was filmed in and around Philadelphia, reportedly because Cooper, who grew up in Jenkintown and Rydal, wanted it that way.