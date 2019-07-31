View this post on Instagram

Filming of the Martin Scorsese movie is officially TOMORROW! The block on the corner of Woodward & Catalpa is getting ready to be a set again for the upcoming movie "The Irishman" by Martin Scorsese! Old school awnings added all around the block. Check out the old merchandise! #ridgewood #queens #ridgewoodnyc #ridgewoodny #ridgewoodnewyork #ridgewoodqueens #martinscorsese #theirishman #stmatthias #robertdeniro #alpacino #joepesci @theirishmanofficial #stmatthias