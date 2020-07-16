On Saturday — a day ahead of National Ice Cream Day — Bassetts Ice Cream will livestream its DIY take on what would have been the annual Philly Ice Cream Scoop. You buy your own ingredients. (Most are conveniently available as kits for delivery through mercato.com for $35-$45.) Then watch as five of the Reading Terminal Market scoop shop’s neighbors — Beck’s, Fox & Sons Corn Dogs, Loco Lucho’s, Famous Fourth Street, and Molly Malloy’s — demo an ice cream dish. The lineup includes ice cream pizza, bananas Foster, boozy (or not) ice cream beverages, and more. Watch noon-3 p.m. @readingterminalmarket on Facebook Live.