The region’s museums and attractions are beginning to reopen after doors were closed months ago due to the coronavirus. Today, you can enter a giant beating heart at the Franklin Institute, walk through a rainbow of blooms at Longwood Gardens, explore a mosaicked wonderland at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, and more.

Now that all large-scale events in the city are cancelled through February 2021, these experiences bring a rare opportunity for typical family fun. If you plan to join in, you’re encouraged to book tickets now.

Visitor capacity is limited, and many locations require you to purchase tickets in advance. When you arrive, you must wear a mask (age cutoffs vary) and practice social distancing. New health and safety protocols are in place. Check each attraction’s website for specifics.

» READ MORE: How to summer in Philly: Our 2020 summer guide

What’s open in the Philly region now?

Franklin Institute

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special exhibition: The Presidents by Madame Tussauds (through Jan. 3, 2021)

Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online. Masks (ages 3 and up) and no-touch temperature checks are required. Find more information at fi.edu/health-safety-information.

The Franklin Institute is reopened for all families and visitors to explore the museum and see the special wax figure exhibit of The Presidents and historical figures by Madame Tussauds on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The museum has had significant safety measures in place such as hand sanitizer stations and disinfecting wipes, plexiglass barriers and marked spots for social distancing.
TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer
The Franklin Institute is reopened for all families and visitors to explore the museum and see the special wax figure exhibit of The Presidents and historical figures by Madame Tussauds on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The museum has had significant safety measures in place such as hand sanitizer stations and disinfecting wipes, plexiglass barriers and marked spots for social distancing.

Brandywine River Art Museum

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday

Special exhibitions: Votes for Women: A Visual History (through Sept. 27) and Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein (through Nov. 11)

Know before you go: You’re encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online or over the phone. Walk-up tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are timed. Masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up. Find more information at brandywine.org/museum/reopening/timed-ticketing-faqs.

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday

Special exhibition: Warren Muller: On and Off the Wall

Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online. Masks are required for visitors ages 6 and up. Find more information at phillymagicgardens.org/covid-19.

» READ MORE: Magic Gardens reopens with new rules

Allison Boyle looks around inside the Philadelphia's Magic Gardens art gallery, during the first day of reopening in Philadelphia, Pa. Friday, July 10, 2020.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Allison Boyle looks around inside the Philadelphia's Magic Gardens art gallery, during the first day of reopening in Philadelphia, Pa. Friday, July 10, 2020.

Longwood Gardens

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Special exhibition: See what’s in bloom at longwoodgardens.org/gardens

Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online or by phone. (Members must make reservations in advance, too.) Masks are required for visitors ages 2 and up, unless you’re outside and able to maintain six feet of distance from others. Fountains are running but no fountain shows are scheduled. Find more information at longwoodgardens.org/visit/visiting-guidelines.

Philadelphia Zoo

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online. Members must make advance reservations. Masks are required for visitors ages 2 and up. All indoor animal exhibits, rides, and attractions are closed. Find more information at philadelphiazoo.org/reopen.

American Swedish Historical Museum

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Special exhibition: Small Wonders: Miniatures from the Collections (through Sept. 18)

Know before you go: You must wear a mask. Individual galleries are limited to 10 visitors at a time. Find more information at americanswedish.org/news/we-are-open-message-regarding-covid-19-and-its-impact-museum-operations.

Franklin Square

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (through Sept. 7); daily fountain shows run every 30 minutes from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Know before you go: Philly Mini Golf, Parx Liberty Carousel, playgrounds, and SquareBurger are open. You must wear a mask while riding the carousel and playing mini golf, and you’re encouraged to wear a mask throughout the park. Find more information at historicphiladelphia.org/franklin-square/health-safety.

Edward Poznek of Philadelphia, plays at the Mini Golf in the Franklin Square Park in Philadelphia, Pa. Monday, July 6, 2020. Franklin Square reopened to the public, including the Philly Mini Golf, Parx Liberty Carousel, both playgrounds, and SquareBurger
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Edward Poznek of Philadelphia, plays at the Mini Golf in the Franklin Square Park in Philadelphia, Pa. Monday, July 6, 2020. Franklin Square reopened to the public, including the Philly Mini Golf, Parx Liberty Carousel, both playgrounds, and SquareBurger

Returning soon:

Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia

Reopening: July 18

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Special exhibitions: Going Viral: Infection Through the Ages; more special exhibitions here

Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online. Masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up. Find more information at muttermuseum.org/visit/reopening.

» READ MORE: The Mütter Museum and a Penn’s Landing attraction will be reopening soon with new rules

Adventure Aquarium

Reopening: July 17

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online or make a member reservation. Masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up. You’ll receive a temperature screening prior to entry. Areas where social distancing can’t be achieved are temporarily closed, including the 3D Theater, play areas, and animal encounters. Find more information at adventureaquarium.com/PlaySafe.

» READ MORE: The Adventure Aquarium is about to reopen. And more family fun this week

Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ reopens to the public on Friday, July 17 and will operate daily at up to 25% capacity.
Photo by J. Fusco for VISIT PHILADELPHIA
Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ reopens to the public on Friday, July 17 and will operate daily at up to 25% capacity.

Independence Seaport Museum

Reopening: July 18

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Special exhibition: National Historic Landmark ship Cruiser Olympia will reopen. National Historic Landmark ship Submarine Becuna and Paddle Penn’s Landing remain closed.

Know before you go: You’re encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. Walk-up tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cash is accepted, but credit card purchases are highly encouraged. Masks are required for visitors ages 2 and up. Find more information at phillyseaport.org/visit.

Mural Arts Philadelphia Mural Mile Center City Walking Tours

Returning: July 18

Dates: See calendar here

Know before you go: You must wear a mask. There will be 10 guests or fewer per tour. You must purchase tickets in advance online. Tours are 90 minutes. Find more information at muralarts.org/tours.

Garden of Delight on 230 S. Sartain Street, part of Mural Arts Philadelphia's Mural Mile Center City walking tour.
Courtesy Steve Weinik
Garden of Delight on 230 S. Sartain Street, part of Mural Arts Philadelphia's Mural Mile Center City walking tour.

The Barnes Foundation

Reopening: July 25 (noon to 7 p.m.)

Hours: Friday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (10 to 11 a.m. is members-only hour)

Special exhibition: Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread From Miró to Man Ray (through Aug. 23)

Know before you go: You must wear a mask. Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Contactless payment is available and encouraged throughout the building. Find more information at barnesfoundation.org/plan-your-visit-new/safety-guidelines.

» READ MORE: His parents were enslaved in Mississippi. Now this important self-taught artist’s work will be part of the Barnes Foundation’s reopening.

Woodmere Art Museum

Reopening: July 25

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Special exhibition: Africa in the Arts of Philadelphia (through Sept. 7)

Know before you go: You’re encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. Walk-up tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Masks are required for visitors ages 2 and up. Tickets aren’t required to explore outside the museum. Find more information at woodmereartmuseum.org/about/coronavirus.

Penn Museum

Reopening: July 28

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Special exhibition: View exhibitions here

Know before you go: You’re encouraged to purchase tickets online or by phone. All tickets are timed, and walk-up tickets will be available if time slots remain. Each ticket gives you a two-hour window to explore. Masks are required for visitors ages 2 and up. There will be no coat check. Find more information at penn.museum/alert.

The Penn Museum reopens July 28.
Photo by Eric Sucar, University of Pennsylvania
The Penn Museum reopens July 28.

Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

Reopening: July 31

Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (10 to 11 a.m. is members-only hour)

Special exhibition: Survival of the Slowest (through Oct. 25)

Know before you go: You’re encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. A limited number of timed tickets will be available to purchase at the door. Masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up. Find more information at ansp.org/visit/visit-update.

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA)

Reopening: Sept. 12

Hours: Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (10 a.m. to noon reserved for visitors who are at a higher risk for contracting illnesses), and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special exhibition: “Awakened in You”: The Collection of Dr. Constance E. Clayton

Know before you go: No-touch temperature checks and masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up. On-site purchases must be made by credit, EBT, or debit card. There will be no coat check, and bags larger than 11-x-15 inches will not be allowed, nor will baby backpacks or children on shoulders. Soft front-facing carriers and strollers will be allowed. Find more information at pafa.org/news/museum-reopening-plan-070120.

Reopening date not yet announced