The region’s museums and attractions are beginning to reopen after doors were closed months ago due to the coronavirus. Today, you can enter a giant beating heart at the Franklin Institute, walk through a rainbow of blooms at Longwood Gardens, explore a mosaicked wonderland at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, and more.
Now that all large-scale events in the city are cancelled through February 2021, these experiences bring a rare opportunity for typical family fun. If you plan to join in, you’re encouraged to book tickets now.
Visitor capacity is limited, and many locations require you to purchase tickets in advance. When you arrive, you must wear a mask (age cutoffs vary) and practice social distancing. New health and safety protocols are in place. Check each attraction’s website for specifics.
Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Special exhibition: The Presidents by Madame Tussauds (through Jan. 3, 2021)
Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online. Masks (ages 3 and up) and no-touch temperature checks are required. Find more information at fi.edu/health-safety-information.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday
Special exhibitions: Votes for Women: A Visual History (through Sept. 27) and Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein (through Nov. 11)
Know before you go: You’re encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online or over the phone. Walk-up tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are timed. Masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up. Find more information at brandywine.org/museum/reopening/timed-ticketing-faqs.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday
Special exhibition: Warren Muller: On and Off the Wall
Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online. Masks are required for visitors ages 6 and up. Find more information at phillymagicgardens.org/covid-19.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Special exhibition: See what’s in bloom at longwoodgardens.org/gardens
Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online or by phone. (Members must make reservations in advance, too.) Masks are required for visitors ages 2 and up, unless you’re outside and able to maintain six feet of distance from others. Fountains are running but no fountain shows are scheduled. Find more information at longwoodgardens.org/visit/visiting-guidelines.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online. Members must make advance reservations. Masks are required for visitors ages 2 and up. All indoor animal exhibits, rides, and attractions are closed. Find more information at philadelphiazoo.org/reopen.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Special exhibition: Small Wonders: Miniatures from the Collections (through Sept. 18)
Know before you go: You must wear a mask. Individual galleries are limited to 10 visitors at a time. Find more information at americanswedish.org/news/we-are-open-message-regarding-covid-19-and-its-impact-museum-operations.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (through Sept. 7); daily fountain shows run every 30 minutes from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Know before you go: Philly Mini Golf, Parx Liberty Carousel, playgrounds, and SquareBurger are open. You must wear a mask while riding the carousel and playing mini golf, and you’re encouraged to wear a mask throughout the park. Find more information at historicphiladelphia.org/franklin-square/health-safety.
Reopening: July 18
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Special exhibitions: Going Viral: Infection Through the Ages; more special exhibitions here
Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online. Masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up. Find more information at muttermuseum.org/visit/reopening.
Reopening: July 17
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Know before you go: You must purchase tickets in advance online or make a member reservation. Masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up. You’ll receive a temperature screening prior to entry. Areas where social distancing can’t be achieved are temporarily closed, including the 3D Theater, play areas, and animal encounters. Find more information at adventureaquarium.com/PlaySafe.
Reopening: July 18
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Special exhibition: National Historic Landmark ship Cruiser Olympia will reopen. National Historic Landmark ship Submarine Becuna and Paddle Penn’s Landing remain closed.
Know before you go: You’re encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. Walk-up tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cash is accepted, but credit card purchases are highly encouraged. Masks are required for visitors ages 2 and up. Find more information at phillyseaport.org/visit.
Returning: July 18
Dates: See calendar here
Know before you go: You must wear a mask. There will be 10 guests or fewer per tour. You must purchase tickets in advance online. Tours are 90 minutes. Find more information at muralarts.org/tours.
Reopening: July 25 (noon to 7 p.m.)
Hours: Friday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (10 to 11 a.m. is members-only hour)
Special exhibition: Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread From Miró to Man Ray (through Aug. 23)
Know before you go: You must wear a mask. Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Contactless payment is available and encouraged throughout the building. Find more information at barnesfoundation.org/plan-your-visit-new/safety-guidelines.
Reopening: July 25
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Special exhibition: Africa in the Arts of Philadelphia (through Sept. 7)
Know before you go: You’re encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. Walk-up tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Masks are required for visitors ages 2 and up. Tickets aren’t required to explore outside the museum. Find more information at woodmereartmuseum.org/about/coronavirus.
Reopening: July 28
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
Special exhibition: View exhibitions here
Know before you go: You’re encouraged to purchase tickets online or by phone. All tickets are timed, and walk-up tickets will be available if time slots remain. Each ticket gives you a two-hour window to explore. Masks are required for visitors ages 2 and up. There will be no coat check. Find more information at penn.museum/alert.
Reopening: July 31
Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (10 to 11 a.m. is members-only hour)
Special exhibition: Survival of the Slowest (through Oct. 25)
Know before you go: You’re encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. A limited number of timed tickets will be available to purchase at the door. Masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up. Find more information at ansp.org/visit/visit-update.
Reopening: Sept. 12
Hours: Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (10 a.m. to noon reserved for visitors who are at a higher risk for contracting illnesses), and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Special exhibition: “Awakened in You”: The Collection of Dr. Constance E. Clayton
Know before you go: No-touch temperature checks and masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up. On-site purchases must be made by credit, EBT, or debit card. There will be no coat check, and bags larger than 11-x-15 inches will not be allowed, nor will baby backpacks or children on shoulders. Soft front-facing carriers and strollers will be allowed. Find more information at pafa.org/news/museum-reopening-plan-070120.
- Eastern State Penitentiary
- Philadelphia Museum of Art
- Rodin Museum
- The Free Library of Philadelphia and The Rosenbach
- Museum of the American Revolution
- National Museum of American Jewish History
- African American Museum in Philadelphia
- Please Touch Museum
- National Liberty Museum
- Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA)
- Science History Institute
- Wagner Free Institute of Science
- Betsy Ross House
- Independence National Historical Park and Liberty Bell