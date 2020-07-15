Know before you go: No-touch temperature checks and masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up. On-site purchases must be made by credit, EBT, or debit card. There will be no coat check, and bags larger than 11-x-15 inches will not be allowed, nor will baby backpacks or children on shoulders. Soft front-facing carriers and strollers will be allowed. Find more information at pafa.org/news/museum-reopening-plan-070120.