They can tell you all about the T-Rex or brachiosaurus, but are your kids fluent in Gorgonopsid Inostrancevia, Scutosaurus, Dinocephalian Titanophoneus or saber-tooth gorgonopsid? Permian monsters existed for about 47 million years some 290 million years ago — before the triceratops began to evolve, even. This new exhibit traveled from Tasmania, Australia, to the Academy of Natural Sciences and features Permian creatures in model, artwork, and animatronic form — and tells the story of how they were done in by volcanic global warming.