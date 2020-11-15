It’s happening again. We’re leveling up on shutting down. As life returns to the virtual, we’re not saying you should quickly book a timed ticket to a safe-as-possible museum, but the new exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences is pretty cool, and Elijah Pierce’s wood carvings at the Barnes are best enjoyed in person.
Still, for most of the events on this week’s list, you won’t have to leave your laptop or your car. Penn is behind a new storytime and a classical Hindu dance performance. Taller Puertorriqueño highlights the wordsmith wonders behind their national youth magazine, Motivos. The Museum of the American Revolution offers a window into Native American Heritage Month. Diggerland debuts its holiday drive-thru.
Through Dec. 31, online at annenbergcenter.org/blog, free (ages 3–8)
Penn’s Stimulus Children’s Theatre is back, virtually, with a new storytelling series. For four weeks, the Annenberg Center blog posts a new video every Thursday of a student reading a book. This season, it’s all about girls: Tiara’s Hat Parade by Kelly Starling Lyons and Nicole Tagdell kicked things off and is on the blog now. Coming this week, Manaswini Gopalakrishnan reads Leila in Saffron. Then, it’s Be Kind, then, Not All Princesses Dress in Pink.
5:30–9:30 p.m. Weds.–Sun. through Dec. 20, nightly Dec. 23–Jan. 3, reservations available at diggerland.centeredgeonline.com, $29.95 per vehicle (all ages)
The Water Main waterpark is closed for the year. The construction-theme rides at this Jersey amusement park — the Shake ‘n’ Roll, Elevation Station, Spin Dizzy and the rest — close at sunset. After hours on select evenings starting Wednesday (nightly during Christmas week, through Jan. 3), Diggerland lights up a mile-long path and serves cocoa in the Fork Lift Cafe. ‘Tis the season (and year) to be driving through.
3:30–4:30 p.m. Weds., registration required at amrevmuseum.org/events, $7 (ages 7–11)
Native American Heritage Month brings two representatives of Ganondagan State Historic Site, a historical Seneca town in upstate New York, to the Museum of the American Revolution for an interactive video call. Tonia Galban of the Mohawk Bear Clan and Gabriele Papa of the Seneca Hawk Clan share storytelling traditions in a playdate that will not involve arguing over the Nintendo Switch.
4–5 p.m. Weds., reservation required, pay-what-you-wish (ages 4 and up)
Sattriya, a classical Hindu dance, is a precise, northeastern Indian art that’s twice as old as our country. Philadelphia’s Sattriya Dance Company has been on performance hiatus for most of the past eight months. But they’ll dance again in an online performance that’s part of the Penn Museum’s after-school World Wonders programming.
Opening Sat. through May 2, 2021, during museum hours (currently 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.–Sun., open at 10 a.m. for members), timed reservations encouraged at ansp.org, $18 ages 3-12, $22 ages 13 and up, $2 off all tickets purchased online (2 and up)
They can tell you all about the T-Rex or brachiosaurus, but are your kids fluent in Gorgonopsid Inostrancevia, Scutosaurus, Dinocephalian Titanophoneus or saber-tooth gorgonopsid? Permian monsters existed for about 47 million years some 290 million years ago — before the triceratops began to evolve, even. This new exhibit traveled from Tasmania, Australia, to the Academy of Natural Sciences and features Permian creatures in model, artwork, and animatronic form — and tells the story of how they were done in by volcanic global warming.
3 –5 p.m. Sat., registration required at tallerpr.org/events, free (preteen and up)
Taller Puertorriqueño hosts a virtual discussion with — and celebration of — the creative teens and grown-up creatives behind bilingual youth magazine, Motivos. The Philly-based and -made periodical has 1,400 school subscribers, readers across the U.S., and fans in Costa Rica, Colombia, and, of course, Puerto Rico. The writers and editors will talk about inspiring success and engagement among kids, in English and Spanish.