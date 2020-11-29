Without having to step onto a stage or out of their homes, Arden actors Jeff Coon and Ben Dibble reprise their roles as Frog and Toad, respectively. The Old City playhouse is putting online for two weeks an archived recording of the 2016 production of its much-loved children’s musical, giving past and future fans a chance to revel in all four seasons with the BFF amphibians and their bird and mole neighbors.