We are all in this together for the foreseeable future. Might as well enjoy some quality programming, be that a beloved Arden Theatre children’s musical, Zoom yoga with some Girl Scouts, or an ’80s holiday comedy at the Navy Yard drive-in.
This week’s good holiday vibes come from touring the Variety Club’s decked-out Delaware Valley campus, driving through the lights of Dutch Wonderland, or watching your kid whisper their gift list into a mic so it reaches the ears of socially distant Santa.
Mon. through Dec. 13, available online at ardentheatre.org, free (ages 3–11)
Without having to step onto a stage or out of their homes, Arden actors Jeff Coon and Ben Dibble reprise their roles as Frog and Toad, respectively. The Old City playhouse is putting online for two weeks an archived recording of the 2016 production of its much-loved children’s musical, giving past and future fans a chance to revel in all four seasons with the BFF amphibians and their bird and mole neighbors.
Weds. through Dec. 31 from 5–9 p.m. (closed December 24 & 25), tickets online at dutchwonderland.com/holiday-lights or at the gate, $15–$20 per vehicle (ages 2–10)
A million lights line Dutch Wonderland’s 1.5-mile path through the kiddie amusement park’s Old Mill Stream Campground, turning other winters’ walk-through display into a drive-through event. At the end of the path, guests can board the kiddie train for a spin through a cave and past the rides, and head to the circa 1963 castle for a hot chocolate and at-a-distance photo with Santa.
Thurs.- Sun. (4–8 p.m. Thurs. & Fri, 4:30–8 p.m. Sat., drive-through tour 3–4:30 p.m. Sat.), $10 adults, $5 children over 4 (under 4 free), drive-through $10 per car, 2950 Potshot Road, Worcester, tickets online at varietyphila.org/holidaylane (ages 3 and up)
The children’s charity’s 77-acre campus in Montgomery County opens to the public three evenings this week (and one drive-through afternoon) so that guests can stroll a quarter-mile loop to take in Nutcracker dancers outside a dressed-up 18th-century farmhouse, grab a cocoa from a VarietyWorks Farm Stand worker, and buy cookies and crafts made by the kids the site serves. The Norristown Garden Club decorated the festive pop-up. Reservations are encouraged. Temperatures taken at the entrance.
Christmas Vacation 6 p.m. Thurs., Christmas Story 6 p.m. Sat., reserve at filmadelphia.org/nowshowing, $12 adults, $7 ages 12 & under (Christmas Vacation rated PG-13, Christmas Story rated PG)
Kids feeling nostalgic for holidays spent with extended family and parents wishing their kids knew how good they have it can cure their holiday woes with a drive-in movie at the Navy Yard. On Thursday, Chevy Chase becomes 1989′s squirrel-battling, in-law despising, lady-ogling, decoration-failing Clark Griswold for the holidays. Saturday, young Ralphie takes up his endless effort to guarantee a BB gun lands in his stocking on Dec. 25. In both cases, slapstick ensues.
6–7 p.m. Fri., reserve online at facebook.com/gscsnj/events, free (ages 5–9)
The Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey are using an enlightened tool to recruit new members: Free yoga. The hour-long Zoom isn’t all sun salutations. Prospective scouts are asked to BYO pencil, crayons, and a print-out of a “healthy plate” to learn about good foods, too. Recommended after that: Thin Mints!
12:30–4 p.m. Sat., reserve online at southstreet.com, free (ages 2–10)
South Street’s Santa might not compare to Kurt Russell’s jolly old Netflix bohunk, but we are all doing our best, aren’t we? For a few hours on Saturday, the realistic Mr. Claus will sit beneath the shambles of Headhouse Squares to listen to masked children’s requests whispered into a freshly-covered microphone, then have a photo taken with a vinyl barrier between them. Tis the season of 2020.