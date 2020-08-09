Fairmount board game hangout Thirsty Dice hosts a family trivia pop-up at the neighborhood’s community gardens. Gametender George Harrison poses questions for kids and adults to tables of four. (Masks required when you’re not at your family table.) There will be popcorn and water. There will be prizes. And, should the event become a thing, there will be more of them. BTW: Thirsty Dice is now selling coffee, Bassetts ice cream and all of the board games you and the fam still need to play.