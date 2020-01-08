Originally airing on ABC from 1987 to 1991, thirtysomething was created by Ed Zwick and Lower Merion native Marshall Herskovitz, who are also behind the upcoming pilot. The show, which took place in locations like Chestnut Hill and Bryn Mawr, followed couple Michael and Hope as they and their friends advanced into their 30s — a decade of their lives in which their countercultural youth started clashing with their newly middle-class yuppie lifestyle.