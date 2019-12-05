Commissioned to compose something for the Barbican performing arts center in London, Moore eschewed the conventional route. “When people come out of the rock music continuum, they tend to do something like play with the London Sinfonietta, and with all due respect, it felt really corny to just play my songs with a string quartet. So off the top of my head, I said, ‘I’d like to write a piece for twelve 12-string guitars.’ Maybe I said it to elicit a bit of levity, but they said, ‘If you can do that, we’ll book this night.’”