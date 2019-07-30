Spider-Man is coming to Philly later this summer as part of the upcoming second annual Keystone Comic Con, parent company ReedPOP announced today.
Actor Tom Holland, who portrays a teenaged Peter Parker and his superhero alter-ego in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the Avengers series, will guest at Keystone Comic-Con on Sunday, August 25. As part of his Convention Center appearance, Holland will participate in photo ops and autograph sessions throughout the day.
“We are working to make Keystone Comic Con a show that provides fans the ultimate destination to come together for a celebration of all things comics and pop culture,” ReedPOP global president Lance Fensterman said, “and who better than Spider-Man himself.”
Currently, other confirmed guests for Keystone Comic Con include Reading Rainbow Star LeVar Burton, Firefly’s Gina Torres, horror legend John Carpenter, and Run-DMC emcee Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, who now operates comic book company Darryl Makes Comics. Previously, Sylvester Stallone was announced as a guest, but later canceled his appearance due to scheduling conflicts.
A note for parents planning on attending: Sunday programming is free to kids under 12. Additionally, for each kids ticket sold, ReedPOP will donate one kids ticket to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia, according to a release.
Otherwise, tickets for the con, which runs Aug. 23-25, are currently available. Single-day adult tickets start at $35, and run all the way to $299 for three-day VIP passes, while kids tickets cost between $15 and $30.
Keystone Comic Con debuted last year, and brought to town guests including voice artist Rob Paulsen of Pinky and the Brain fame, as well as the casts of NBC’s The Office and HBO’s True Blood. Attendees can request future guests via the Keystone Comic Con website.