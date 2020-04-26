Those online educational resources intended for teachers or full-time homeschoolers? Thanks, but, we’re not them. We’re parents wearing pajamas under our button-downs during nonstop Zoom calls, figuring out how to keep homework on track, bills paid, cupboards stocked, and at some point take our April shower.
What our families really need is a complete distraction that’s mentally and physically beneficial (or, at least, not harmful), and also truly enjoyable — the fresh fruit smoothie of stay-at-home diversions.
These events streaming live this week do the trick. Most remain online forevermore thereafter for when you need them most. Wednesday, the Phillies are your closer for the day in a new story-time series, this week featuring The Phanatic’s Best Rain Delay Ever.
Monday at noon, pbskids.org and PBSKIDS Facebook. (Preschool through elementary)
Now that every single thoughtful celeb has demonstrated their read-aloud prowess on Instagram’s #SaveWithStories, American royalty has stepped up. Former First Lady Michelle Obama made her streaming storytelling debut last Monday for PBS Kids, reading The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. Her Monday noon series now continues with Tom Fletcher’s There’s a Dragon in Your Book (this week), Miss Maple’s Seeds by Eliza Wheeler (May 4), and Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar (May 11).
Twice daily weekdays at getparisfit.com. (All ages)
Old City-based trainer Noel Davis offers 30- to 40-minute all-age children’s fitness classes twice every weekday, set to “Old Town Road,” “Watch Me,” etc. And they’re free. (She also offers affordable adult fitness classes: boot camp, core control, and butts & guts cost just $10; Zumba, $7.) Davis caps off each no-equipment-required kids’ session with a you-can-do-it message. Said one 8-year-old participant, “She pushes me past my limits. I would rate it a five out of five.”
Times: 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. & 3 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Friday.
1 p.m. Monday & Wednesday on Zoom (via muralarts.org) and Mural Arts’ Facebook Live. (Middle years and up)
Less school, more cool, Mural Arts 10- to 30-minute videos feel as comforting as they are educational. Thus far, live posts have included basic face sketching, advanced coloring and, the very apropos creating wheatpaste. Most subjects are better for tweens and teens — making a zine, sewing a bag. This Monday there’s haiku writing with poet Ursula Rucker. Wednesday’s class is tessellation-making with stop-motion artist Renata Rojo.
3 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Kidz Bop YouTube channel. (Preschool through early elementary)
Because by 3 p.m., they’ve done all the homework they’re going to do, FaceTimed everyone they know, and thrown the Nintendo Switch across the room. Not much more to do but to acquiesce in the lure of Disney-like, pop-tuned, sanitized-lyricked, all together ridiculous dance sesh.
5 p.m. Monday–Friday on the Theatre Horizon Facebook page (Toddler through kindergarten)
In what may be the most underrated, mixed-bag 25 minutes on Facebook Live, actor-musician-producer Liz Filios happily, unselfconsciously grooves onto screen before introducing a handful of talented friends who take about five minutes each to tell a story, sing a song, teach a dance, make a parfait, or explain the clarinet — while being lovably goofy. It’s what your dream pre-K teacher might do, only scheduled so you can answer a few more emails before dinner. What’s more: Filios chats with followers in real time.
7 p.m. Wednesday on on Instagram. (Toddler through baseball-starved grown-up)
Suddenly, the Phils have a manager you can actually imagine reading a kids’ book aloud, and that’s just what Joe Girardi plans to do, hitting leadoff in the team’s new story-time series. His bedtime tome of choice: The Phanatic’s Best Rain Delay Ever, wherein everyone’s favorite green monster spends a few unexpected hours in the ballpark’s secret library.