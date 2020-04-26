In what may be the most underrated, mixed-bag 25 minutes on Facebook Live, actor-musician-producer Liz Filios happily, unselfconsciously grooves onto screen before introducing a handful of talented friends who take about five minutes each to tell a story, sing a song, teach a dance, make a parfait, or explain the clarinet — while being lovably goofy. It’s what your dream pre-K teacher might do, only scheduled so you can answer a few more emails before dinner. What’s more: Filios chats with followers in real time.