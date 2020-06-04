They came, they saw, they made some changes. The Philly-filmed fifth season of the life-makeover show takes the Fab Five all over town (and down the Shore), zhuzhing up everything from small businesses to big life transitions. Come for the Tan France shopping sprees and the Bobby Berk interiors, stay for the pre-pandemic hugs (so many hugs), the cathartic tears, and the look at Philly from five outsiders who seem to wish us well. (Friday, Netflix)