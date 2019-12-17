A longtime 6ABC personality returned to the station’s airwaves this week.
Reporter and anchor Erin O’Hearn reappeared on Action News on Monday’s 4 p.m. broadcast after teasing her return earlier in the day on social media, writing that “it’s been a while but I’m excited to be back.”
O’Hearn again updated fans on her return to 6ABC following Action News’ afternoon broadcast, indicating that she would again appear on the program at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. She added that she does not yet have a set schedule, but will provide updates regarding “when I’ll be ‘home.’” A station spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.
“While I spent most of the day fighting nerves, there is a whole team of people who were helpful, patient, reassuring and warm,” O’Hearn wrote of her appearance. “Thanks to all of YOU! The messages of support have been overwhelming and I’m reminded of what a special station this in the most amazing city.”
An Albany, New York native, O’Hearn initially joined 6ABC in 2006 as a general assignment reporter. She later took leave of the station in 2010 to focus on her family, and returned the first time in 2013 on a part-time basis, a station spokesperson told the Inquirer at the time. Around mid-2017, she stopped appearing on the air regularly at the station, telling a fan on Twitter that she “sort of” retired.
Several of O’Hearn’s co-workers at 6ABC celebrated her return Monday, including co-anchor Alicia Vitarelli and health reporter Ali Gorman.
“It’s been so fun welcoming so many new faces to @6abcactionnews lately,” Gorman wrote on Instagram. “But especially great to welcome back a familiar friend... who didn’t miss a beat today back on air.”
“So happy to have her back,” Vitarelli wrote.