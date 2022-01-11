6ABC is replacing one longtime news anchor with another.

The station is turning to Rick Williams, who has worked as an anchor and reporter at 6ABC for more than 30 years, to replace beloved newscaster Jim Gardner on the 11 p.m. edition of Action News.

Gardner will deliver his final 11 p.m. newscast Tuesday night, but will continue to anchor the 6 p.m. edition of Action News until the end of 2022. Williams’ first 11 p.m. newscast will be on Wednesday night, where he’ll be joined by sports anchor Ducis Rodgers and meteorologist Cecily Tynan.

“It’s no small thing to be able to follow a news icon and, in many ways, a role model. Jim set the journalistic bar very high at 11 o’clock, and I hope I can maintain the same standard of excellence ... while also having a bit of fun with my evening colleagues,” Williams said in a statement. “It’s going to be exciting!”

Williams currently co-anchors the station’s 5 p.m. newscast as well as Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL-17. Williams also reports for the 6ABC’s weekly “Crimefighters” series and previous co-anchored Action News Morning. He’s also hosted the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside Tynan since 2009.

“Rick is uniquely qualified by his 30+ years of experience in anchoring Action News in the morning, noon and evening. His knowledge of our region and deep roots in our community make him the perfect choice,” Bernie Prazenica, the president and general manager of 6ABC, said in a statement.

