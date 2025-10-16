Kyle Schwarber is the much-deserved star of ‘Abbott Elementary’'s ‘Ballgame’ episode

(Spoilers ahead)

When Quinta Brunson brought her widely adored sitcom, Abbott Elementary, back to Philadelphia at the end of August to film during a live Phillies game, there was no way to know just how historic that night would be.

Advertisement

On that Thursday evening, Kyle Schwarber hit a whopping four home runs, becoming just the 21st player in MLB history to smash that record. After the crowds cleared, Schwarber came out to meet the Abbott cast on the field for a special cameo in the “Ballgame” episode that aired on Wednesday night.

The lone Yankees fan

For showrunner and star Brunson, who grew up going to Phillies games at Veterans Stadium as a kid in West Philly, it was only her second time at the Bank. She was thrilled to tour the dugout and go on the field.

“I remember when the Vet Stadium had all of our events, those are where all my memories are as a kid,” Brunson told The Inquirer at the ballpark during the shoot. “I was there all the time. I was emotional when it was demolished.”

She called Wednesday’s episode a “complete fan service,” recognizing that many of the show’s most dedicated followers are also big Philly sports fans. That particular week of shooting, where the crew took over the stadium for three days, was a little bit tougher for actor Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie), who is a diehard Yankees fan.

“It’s sacrilege that I’m in this [Phillies] hat currently, but I am a team player on this show,” Williams said. “I will wear it for the entirety of shooting and then take it off and never put it back on.”

Lisa Ann Walter (Melissa Schemmenti) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard), on the other hand, have embraced the Phillies, even if they aren’t from Philadelphia. Ralph, who is married to State Sen. Vincent Hughes, joked that she’s a fan of the Mets, Yankees, and Phillies, calling herself a “Philly-Yankette.”

The cast also shared their favorite ballpark snacks: sunflower seeds (Brunson), cracker jacks (Ralph), peanuts (Walter), hot dogs (Williams), and Italian sausage (Chris Perfetti).

The other local star who appears in the episode is the Phanatic (whom one character believes might actually be the janitor Mr. Johnson.) When it comes to the best Philly mascots, the cast agrees that the Phanatic is a legend, but they praised Gritty — who appeared on Abbott in 2022 — as well.

“I love the Phanatic. He’s the OG, like he’s the godfather. We have respect for the Phanatic,” said Brunson. “But I think Gritty, to me, feels like an overall representation of the city, like just nonsensical, a little ugly, so cute. He is such an inclusive character for all people.”

‘L.A. doesn’t feel like Philly’

Brunson has made a point of bringing her widely adored sitcom to film in her hometown, where she spotlights landmarks like the Franklin Institute and the Please Touch Museum; earlier this year, she received a key to the city in recognition of her efforts to represent Philly on screens nationwide.

Coming to Philadelphia is always a joy for the Abbott actors, who typically film in Los Angeles. They are constantly recognized on the street by fans.

“It is the way people react to us when we’re here,” said Ralph. “I also love it, because when I’m here with the show, people finally get who I am. They’re like, ‘Oh, that’s Senator Hughes’ wife.’ And I’m like, finally, they know!”

“It’s always really nice to get on the ground and remember where these characters actually walk,” said Williams. “L.A. doesn’t feel like Philly, Philly feels like Philly. So it’s always good to, once a year, at the very least, come back and remember what it feels like to be here.”

‘Swing, batter, batter, I love it!’

Before Schwarber made history, the writers on Abbott had already planned to feature him in the episode.

“Oh I can’t wait to see that Kyle Schwarber,” says Barbara as they prepare to attend Teacher Appreciation Night in the episode. She calls herself a “baseball diva” and shows off her knowledge: “He’s the best left-handed power bat in the National League! Been meaning to talk to him about his stance, though, you know, it’s hurting him against the south paws.”

At the Bank, Gregory breaks out his score book, Ava (Janelle James) tries to get on the kiss cam with boyfriend O’Shon (Matthew Law), and Melissa challenges Jacob (Perfetti) to the 9-9-9 challenge: to eat nine hot dogs and drink nine beers in nine innings. (It doesn’t go well for Jacob.)

Despite watching one of the most exciting games of the season, Brunson had to act like she wasn’t completely loving it because her character, Janine, initially finds baseball boring. At one point, she thinks about going home “at halftime.” But when PhanaVision finds her for a dance cam moment set to “Gangnam Style,” she breaks out nerdy moves like the sprinkler and begins enjoying herself.

“My God, look at this! This is community, you didn’t tell me about the community!” she tells Gregory.

Then she has her worst fear realized when Schwarber throws a ball out to the crowd and it hits her squarely on the head. But the injury doesn’t detract from her newfound love of the game, and Philadelphia by extension.

“I’m gonna walk out of this ballpark with stories I’m gonna tell forever, and even more love for my city. And if that’s baseball, then swing, batter, batter, I love it!” says Janine.

The real-life game ended with the Phillies beating the Braves with a final score of 19 to 4, but Abbott could only fit three of the four Schwarbombs in the edit.

At the end of the episode, Schwarber is all smiles as he meets the group on the field, offering autographs and handshakes. “Hey, so I heard I hit a little girl in the dance cam?” he asks. Janine pipes up to say she’s “29 and a half.” He apologizes and gifts her a ball and a bat.

Melissa, always planning ahead, gets Schwarber to sign a baseball and other items. “You’re not gonna resell these, are you?” Schwarber asks. She replies, “Nope, I’m gonna sell ‘em once.”

She’s wearing a T-shirt that reads, “Philadelphia’s lucky charm.” On that historic night at the Bank, she probably was.