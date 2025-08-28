Kyle Schwarber’s historic four-homer night leads Phillies to a dominant 19-4 win over Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t move an inch as Kyle Schwarber’s first homer of the night sailed above his head, all the way to the second deck in right field.

And six innings later, when Schwarber launched his fourth home run in as many at-bats, Acuña once again could only watch it fly.

The Braves star — and the rest of Atlanta’s outfield — could do nothing to combat Schwarber’s homer barrage on Wednesday night. He became the 21st player in baseball history and first Phillie since Mike Schmidt did so in 1976 to hit four homers in one game.

And Schwarber wasn’t the only one teeing off, as the Phillies tied a franchise record with seven total homers to rout the Braves, 19-4.

They emphatically bounced back from three straight losses to the Mets. And Schwarber, who did not homer at all in Queens, more than made up for lost time. He padded his National League lead with a franchise-record nine RBIs.

The Phillies offense was firing on all cylinders from the beginning of the game, when they picked up starter Aaron Nola after a shaky first inning.

Nola was tagged for three runs as he struggled to locate his fastball. With the bases loaded, he walked to force in a run, and gave up a two-run double to Michael Harris II. Nola needed 37 pitches for the inning, which ended when J.T. Realmuto and Bryson Stott combined to catch Ozzie Albies stealing home.

After Schwarber opened the scoring for the Phillies with a solo shot in the first, Realmuto tied things up, 3-3, with a two-run homer that carried 423 feet to left field. After Brandon Marsh bunted for a base hit, Max Kepler put the Phillies up, 5-3, with his own two-run shot.

When Nola came back to the mound with the lead, he found his command, and shut down the Braves for the next four innings. He allowed a solo homer to Matt Olson in the sixth, but responded by striking out Acuña.

It marked the 1,845th strikeout of his career, as Nola surpassed Cole Hamels for third all-time in Phillies history.

The Phillies offense continued to run up the score. Every starter recorded a hit by the end of the fourth inning, in which the Phillies scored six runs and collectively hit for the cycle. Harrison Bader tripled, Stott singled, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm both doubled, and Schwarber hit his second homer of the game.

Schwarber’s third of the game came in the fifth inning, an opposite-field three-run homer off lefty reliever Austin Cox. Most of the stadium was already standing when Schwarber came up again in the seventh, and he delivered with yet another three-run shot for his fourth.