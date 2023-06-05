‘Abbott Elementary’’s Tyler James Williams shares Pride Month message, calls rumors about his sexuality ‘dangerous’

On TV, Abbott Elementary’s Gregory Eddie is an endearing first-grade teacher who doesn’t tolerate nonsense from his students.

Off camera, the actor who plays him says he also won’t tolerate nonsense — or rumors.

In a note published on Instagram, Tyler James Williams shut down a longstanding fan theory that he is gay.

“I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” Williams wrote. “Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: What does the writers' strike mean for 'Abbott Elementary?'

Williams, who is also known for his roles in shows including Ballers and Everybody Hates Chris, is the latest Hollywood personality to be the center of fringe queer fan theories.

Singer Shawn Mendes has spoken to the harm that rumors about his sexuality — which date back to his early teens — caused him, saying they contributed to his anxiety.

“I thought, ‘You [expletive] guys are so lucky I’m not actually gay and terrified of coming out,’ he told Rolling Stone in 2018. “That’s something that kills people. That’s how sensitive it is. Do you like the songs? Do you like me? Who cares if I’m gay?”

A conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift’s sexuality — dubbed “Gaylor” — also continues to gain traction.

But, Williams said, the speculation can have real consequences for members of the LGBTQ+ community. As noted by Men’s Health, accusations of queerbaiting forced Heartstopper star Kit Connor, 18, to publicly come out as bisexual.

Williams’ note comes amid a Pride Month that has been riddled with anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. Homophobic and transphobic movements have prompted brands like Target, Bud Light, and the Los Angeles Dodgers to rethink and alter their partnerships with LGBTQ+ creators and groups.

» READ MORE: Pride Month demon shirt adopted by LGBT community

“Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals,” Williams wrote in his note. “I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month. As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”