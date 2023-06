‘Pride Demon’ launched as a jab from a Delaware conservative. Now it’s a queer meme and T-shirt available for purchase.

What started as anti-LGBTQ+ commentary from a conservative activist morphed into a reclaimed meme and, now, a T-shirt benefiting the queer community. Read more

If you’re wondering about the “Pride Demon” memes all over your social feed, there’s some backstory to catch up on.

What started as anti-LGBTQ+ commentary from a conservative activist has morphed into a twice reclaimed meme and, now, a shirt benefiting the queer community.

It all started when Delaware conservative activist and QAnon supporter, Lauren Witzke posted an image last week on Twitter that repeats the smooshed-together words “PRIDEMONTH” in a column “until letters fade to highlight “DEMON’ in rainbow colors.

Witzke, former Senate candidate who lost to Chris Coons (D., Delaware) in 2020, went on to liken the LGBTQ+ community to ‘demons’ and appealed to her followers to unite against Pride Month, which started Thursday.

Advertisement

Almost instantly, the graphic — which was not designed by Witzke, but instead by a trans artist named Veya — went viral. Witzke’s tweet has been quote-tweeted more than 18,000 times, mostly by queer people making fun of it.

People who identify as LGBTQ+ joked about proudly “putting the ‘demon’ in Pride Month.” Tweaked versions parodying the graphic were re-shared across social media. In one version, the word PRIDE was repeated until turning into ‘GARFIELD.’

On Twitter, Veya — who uses fae/faer pronouns — confirmed Sunday that fae made the original graphic and originally posted it in April. Faer post went viral with followers loving the idea of a far-right conservative stealing a queer person’s art to make an anti-LGBTQ+ argument.

“This is ours now.” “Always has been.” Veya joked in a tweet about the graphic being “reclaimed.”

Veya has since released the graphic for purchase on T-shirts — with text in rainbow as well as other Pride variations such as pansexual, trans, and intersex flag color schemes — for under $20.

Witzke’s tweet came on the heels of a recent surge in anti-LGBTQ+ criticism across the country, including conservative led boycotts against companies including Target and Bud Light for working with queer creators.