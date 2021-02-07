Absolutely. I’m not going to equate myself to the vice president at all [laughs]. But I hear a lot of themes in what she says that resonate with me. I’m still of the generation where I’m going to be first of something. And that is often first woman, not just singled to race. I feel like that’s a privileged position still, because the people before us didn’t get to be the first. And it’s good to celebrate first, and keep moving. Because there’s so much to do!