Haas, who is Black, is not “as far as I know” of Latin descent herself, but she’s eager to correct what she believes to be common misconceptions about the countries she’ll feature in the show. For instance, many “people don’t know that there are Black people in Costa Rica,” she said. “People think about Cuba and Brazil almost automatically as having very strong African roots. But countries like Costa Rica, and Mexico, and Uruguay ... [and] Peru have Black communities and always have.”