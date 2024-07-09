Marvel’s newest show spoofs ‘Mare of Easttown’ — and the Delco Accent

A woman wearing no makeup and a slightly messy ponytail drives down a tree-lined suburban road to a crime scene, humming to herself. Wearing a dark bulky winter jacket layered over another dark oversized jacket and darker jeans, she walks with her coworker (played by David A. Payton) through a forest.

“Jane Doe,” he says. “Found her down here by the wooder.”

You’d think the HBO series, Mare of Easttown is back. Only, the woman isn’t Kate Winslet and this Delco accent doesn’t belong to Marianne “Mare” Sheehan, a detective sergeant in Easttown, Pa.

Instead, this is the trailer for Marvel Television’s spin off of WandaVision, Agatha All Along. Picking up from where WandaVision ended with Wanda/ The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) cursing her neighbor Agnes (Hahn) to live out her life as a nosy suburban resident trapped in Westview, NJ.

Each episode of WandaVision is a parody-homage to other TV shows, and the trailer’s Mare impersonation — complete with the accents — is proof that Agatha will play along in that style. Even before the characters give it away with their accents, the trailer’s subdued color palette with its greys, dark blues, and blacks is a direct callback to the Mare’s understated dreariness.

Hahn is seen living out her Mare life until another coworker Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) urges her to “claw her way out” of her fake personas and fully embrace who she really is and has been, well, all along — Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who was put on trial in Salem. Mass. She then proceeds to put together a coven before embarking on the Witches’ Road.

The pilot episode, which will premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 18, is directed by the show’s creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffer. Apart from actors who were already a part of the WandaVision cast — Payton, Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp — the show will also star Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone.