The ‘Always Sunny’ gang built a business empire. Here are the best (worst?) products they tried to sell.

The Inquirer has covered plenty of real small business stories over the years — but these aren’t them. Instead, we’re looking at the most outlandish fictional money-making schemes dreamed up by the gang at South Philadelphia’s Paddy’s Pub.

Paddy’s Pub, a hole-in-the-wall Irish bar off 2nd and Dickinson Street, has a leadership team brimming with business ideas, spanning culinary creations and inventive alcohol delivery devices; however, none as successful as their flagship pub.

From basement gas hoarding to tuxedoed trash pickup, the bar’s so-called “entrepreneurs” have spent 20 seasons chasing get-rich-quick ideas that were doomed from the start. Here are some of the best (or worst) from FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Fight milk

Season 8 Episode 7, Season 12 Episode 4

Fight Milk, the unofficial drink of the UFC, is also the first alcoholic, dairy-based protein drink formulated specifically for bodyguards, by bodyguards. Created by South Philadelphia entrepreneurs, Ronald McDonald and Charlie Kelly, Fight Milk uses organic ingredients like crow’s egg, whole milk, and vodka. A more gourmet version can be found online from InsideHook.

“I drink it every morning so I can fight like a crow,” Kelly, who is employed as a janitor, not a bodyguard, said.

Delaware catfish and runoff crab

Season 5 Episode 3, Season 6 Episode 3

While some of the state’s biggest catfish have been caught in the Schuylkill with a recent uncertified 72-pounder in Grays Ferry in June, local bar owner Frank Reynolds has his eyes set on the Delaware River catfish, where he and business partner, Charlie Kelly, have also been fishing for “runoff crab” since the 2008 recession.

“Isn’t there some kind of sewage runoff around here?” Reynold’s daughter, Deandra, asked. Despite the proven toxicity of the Delaware catfish, Reynolds cooks them regularly and Kelly maintains crabs are “sewage proof.”

Door-to-door gasoline

Season 4 Episode 2

Gas prices can skyrocket — as Philadelphians saw in 2022, when prices doubled from two years prior. That’s why the owners of South Philadelphia’s Paddy’s Pub hatched a plan to cash in on future price spikes: borrow thousands of dollars from a bank to buy trash cans full of gasoline, store them in the bar’s basement for a year, and sell it later at a markup. After filling up at local gas pumps and siphoning cars, the trio found little success selling their stash — due in part to one associate’s insistence on doing a Foghorn Leghorn impression during every sales pitch.

Later that afternoon, a tinted van full of gasoline exploded on a South Philadelphia block after its occupants bailed from the vehicle.

Milk steak

Season 5 Episode 5, Season 13 Episode 8

Philadelphia’s hottest culinary trend is a steak boiled in milk and topped with jelly beans, something South Philadelphian Charlie Kelly says should be ordered, “boiled over hard, with a side of your finest jelly beans, raw.” Try this Philly steak at local fine dining restaurant, Guigino’s, where the milk steak is best paired with boxed wine in a can.

Door-to-door trash pickup

Season 8, Episode 2

In a union town like Philadelphia, strikes can inspire some to turn another person’s trash into their own treasure. During a trash workers strike, three South Philadelphia men decided to take on union labor — known in the trades as “scabbing” — but with a twist: They did it in tuxedos, driving a limousine. Classy, right? Unfortunately for the well-dressed scabbers, union trash workers caught them dumping garbage in one of the city’s lower-income neighborhoods. The sanitation workers surrounded the limo and rocked it back and forth, sending a clear message to back off.

“We can’t drive door-to-door in a windowless van … this is better,” one of the tuxedoed men, Dennis Reynolds, said.

“Plus, with the tuxedos — who wouldn’t want their trash man in a tuxedo?” Reynolds’ accomplice, Charlie Kelly, posited.

Rum ham

Season 7 Episode 2, Season 10 Episode 6, Season 11 Episode 2

A local man has devised a way to fool Jersey Shore lifeguards and police to skirt around alcohol bans on the beach — rum ham. Frank Reynolds showcased his prized liquor-infused Christmas ham in Ocean City. It’s a Philadelphia delicacy he describes as a whole ham soaked in rum, topped with two slices of pineapple for the eyes and a Maraschino cherry for the nose — similar to “Wilson” in Cast Away. An unexpected turn of events, including a near-accidental act of cannibalism, had Reynolds and local bar owner Ronald “Mac” McDonald lose their rum ham when they were lost at sea on a raft. Fortunately, the rum ham was later recovered after the duo were rescued by a party boat of revelers.

Kitten mittens

Season 5 Episode 8

While paw covers and pet booties are widely popular today, readers may not know that the early prototypes for the cat protection footwear were designed right here, in a South Philadelphia apartment. Charlie Kelly, local janitor of Paddy’s Pub, designed the “Kitten Mittens” (or as Kelly spells it, “Mittons”) after local alley cats kept him awake with their “stomping around.” These cloth-based mittens will have your cat slipping on every surface, but they’ll be doing it silently, Kelly said.

Chardee MacDennis

Season 7 Episode 7, Season 11 Episode 1

A new party game is sure to take over Monopoly’s reign as the game to end friendships — Chardee MacDennis, a portmanteau of Paddy’s Pub owners: Charlie Kelly, Deandra “Dee” Reynolds, Ronald “Mac” McDonald, and Dennis Reynolds. The game’s rules would be too hard to explain in the local newspaper, and when pressed, the game’s creators didn’t seem to have a firm grasp on them either. But it is possibly the most potent drinking game on the market. For starters, at some point in the game, you may be consuming wine intravenously through an IV drip. Cheating is encouraged throughout the game, which has rendered Kelly and McDonald losers in a total of 18 games.

Paddy’s stress ball

Season 5 Episode 8

Frank Reynolds has once again entered the business arena with a new take on the widely used “stress ball,” but with a twist. Instead of a comfortable, satisfying, and squishy object, Reynolds has decided to use hard-boiled eggs, dyed green like the South Philly bar he co-owns, Paddy’s Pub. However, the idea was quickly shelved after presenting a prototype to his co-owners. The “ball” was still raw, and left him splattered in egg yolk.

Boxed wine in a can

Season 5 Episode 4

Canned wine has been around for decades, but some South Philly day drinkers devised a cheaper, DIY alternative for sneaking a sip before Philly’s 5 p.m. work bell — all while appearing to drink a Diet Coke. The method: buy your favorite (or cheapest) boxed wine from Fine Wine & Good Spirits, chug a 12-ounce Diet Coke, then refill the can with wine.

“I’m loving this canned wine thing. I’m active, I’m gesturing with my hands, and I don’t feel restricted. If I was holding a wine glass, I’d be spilling wine all over the place!” Reynolds said.