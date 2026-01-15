All-you-can-eat pasta, speed dating for seniors, Fastnacht Day, and more: Allentown’s Amanda Seyfried introduces Stephen Colbert to the best of her hometown

Actor Amanda Seyfried put a major spotlight on her hometown of Allentown during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week.

Following the Golden Globes — where she was nominated for best actress in a mini-series for Kensington-set show Long Bright River and best actress in a musical or comedy movie for her recent film, The Testament of Ann Lee — Seyfried discussed the real-life historical figure she played. Lee founded the Shakers religious group in the 18th century.

But before that, she spent a few minutes joking about Allentown.

Colbert’s recurring Community Calendar segment invites celebrity guests from small towns to advertise “actual events that are actually happening in and around their actual hometowns,” the host explained. Previous featured guests were Nick Offerman, Melissa McCarthy, Adam Driver, and Wilmington native Aubrey Plaza.

Seyfried joined Colbert on a set reminiscent of old talk show sets from public access TV (complete with grainy camera quality) to hype happenings in Allentown and greater Lehigh County.

“As we like to say, you’ll be ‘all in’ on All-entown,’ said Seyfried.

The pair highlighted several local businesses and quirky events, including Colonial Pizza Easton’s all-you-can-eat pasta Wednesdays, a board game night at Quakertown’s Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, speed dating for seniors at Tipsy’s Bar & Lounge, and a pirate-themed murder mystery at Stony Run Winery.

“As always, the killer is scurvy,” Seyfried quipped.

At Easton’s State Theatre, Seyfried added, audiences can see the Naked Magicians next month. “Come for the jokes about a ‘magic wand,’ stay to see where they pull a rabbit out of,” she said.

The Mamma Mia star also shouted out the Pennsylvania Dutch tradition Fastnacht Day.

“Celebrate the last day before Lent by heading to Mary Ann Donut Kitchen for Fastnacht Day, where you can enjoy some traditional Pennsylvania Dutch treats made with lard, sugar, fat, butter, and sometimes potatoes — which is why all the items come with the warning, ‘May contain trace amounts of vegetable,’” she said.

“Well it’s not everyday that we are mentioned on national television!” wrote the bakery on Facebook. “Thank you and we love you, Amanda!”

Seyfried concluded the segment with another funny fictional saying: “As we like to say, you don’t have to be high to love Lehigh. But it doesn’t hurt!”