ABC’s next Bachelor is Joey Graziadei, a tennis instructor from Montgomery County

ABC’s newest Bachelor is Joey Graziadei — runner up on Season 20 of the The Bachelorette, tennis instructor, and a Montgomery County native.

Graziadei, who grew up in Collegeville and played Division II tennis at West Chester University, was a fan favorite on The Bachelorette season that wrapped Monday. Charity Lawson ultimately gave her final rose to Dotun Olubeko, a Brooklyn man who Lawson said she had a “deeper” connection with.

Graziadei’s good fortune was announced moments after his breakup aired.

“I want love bad,” Graziadei, 28, said tearfully durning the finale. “This thing has just shown me how badly I want to be with someone else and get an opportunity to share life with them ... I just would ask the universe, ‘When, when is it going to happen for me?’”

Graziadei will helm the 28th season of the dating franchise (and begin on his quest for love) sometime in 2024.

What does Graziadei say he’s looking for in a partner? Nothing specific.

“I just want someone to do life with,” he told Bachelor host Jesse Palmer during the After the Final Rose special.

Graziadei has lived on and off in Hawaii since graduating from West Chester in 2017. In Hawaii, he teaches tennis at a luxury resort and residential community called Kukui’ula, according to his LinkedIn.

Graziadei is — unfortunately — a Green Bay Packers fan. His other noted interests are country music, going on hikes, and being with his family, which is the standard formula for building a Bachelor.

Bachelor Nation got a brief taste of Montgomery County on this season of The Bachelorette, when Graziadei brought Lawson to play tennis in Collegeville during his hometown date. Things got derailed, though when Graziadei’s uncle crashed the doubles session to say he believes his nephew is putting on a persona to please her, which caused Lawson to eventually leave Pennsylvania in tears.

“We saw how much of a lover boy Joey is and how much he wants his person,” Lawson told People magazine about her ex becoming the Bachelor. “I do believe that he is going to have no problem finding that.”