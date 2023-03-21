‘Bel-Air’ on Peacock is renewed for its third season

Bel-Air starring West Philly native Jabari Banksin as a teenager who moves in with rich relatives in southern California, has been renewed for a third season on Peacock.

Last week, the official Twitter account for Bel-Air tweeted a video of cast members holding up three fingers, signaling the third season was a go.

In the drama series’ currently-airing second season — based on the 90s sitcom starring Will Smith —Will settles into his posh, Bel Air life with Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman), Ashley (Akira Akbar), and Hilary (Coco Jones). Will is even getting along with his preppy and privileged cousin, Carlton (Olly Sholotan), a sweet departure from the first season that focused on the drama between the cousins.

Tatyana Ali — Ashley in the 1990s Fresh Prince — plays an English teacher who is fired for giving this series’ Ashley books about the Black Panthers. Bel-Air shines when it explores real-life issues such as American school districts’ policies that erase Black history, and the anxiety and depression felt by some of today’s teens. Bel-Air also tackles the family dynamics of a household with career-driven parents.

Bel-Air is Peacock’s first scripted series to be renewed for a third season. The show was inspired by a viral 2019 YouTube trailer by Bel-Air executive producer, Morgan Cooper, that asked, “What would happen if Will Smith was in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air today?” The actor and rapper Will Smith signed on as the project’s executive producer and Peacock ordered two seasons.

Bel-Air is streaming on Peacock and new episodes of Bel-Air are released on Thursdays. The second season finale will air Thursday, April 27.