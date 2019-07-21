Veronica Mars. It’s been 12 years since the UPN/CW drama ended -- and five since the crowd-funded reunion movie -- but Kristen Bell is in fine form as the now-grown private investigator trying to find the truth in a town that runs on lies. The best thing the eight-episode streaming revival could do, though, is send you back to the beginning, to see just what kind of trauma resulted in the Veronica Mars we see today. Friday, July 26, Hulu.