Big Little Lies. Can the Monterey Five stick together for one more week? The second-season finale finds Celeste (Nicole Kidman) turning the tables on her mother-in-law, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), as she dusts off her law license to question the woman who raised an abusive son and now wants to take Celeste’s sons from her. 9 p.m. Sunday, July 21, HBO.
Who Killed Garrett Phillips? Two-night documentary from director Liz Garbus (The Fourth Estate) looks at the case of a man accused, but eventually acquitted, of the 2011 murder of his former girlfriend’s 12-year-old son in Upstate New York. 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 24, HBO.
The Last Cowboy. From Yellowstone cocreator Taylor Sheridan comes an unscripted series following the competitors in a $1 million reining competition that Sheridan is sponsoring. 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Paramount Network.
Veronica Mars. It’s been 12 years since the UPN/CW drama ended -- and five since the crowd-funded reunion movie -- but Kristen Bell is in fine form as the now-grown private investigator trying to find the truth in a town that runs on lies. The best thing the eight-episode streaming revival could do, though, is send you back to the beginning, to see just what kind of trauma resulted in the Veronica Mars we see today. Friday, July 26, Hulu.
The Boys. Superheroes aren’t such super people in this comic-book adaptation from producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. The title characters are vigilantes out to right the wrongs done by people with powers who have become overly entitled, and in some cases, dangerous. Friday, July 26, Amazon.
Orange Is the New Black. The streaming dramedy’s seventh and final season will focus on the post-prison experiences of Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) and the lives of the women she left behind at Litchfield. Friday, July 26, Netflix.