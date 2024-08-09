Meteorologist Chris Sowers leaving 6abc for Florida station

Veteran meteorologist Chris Sowers is leaving 6abc after 13 years for a position in West Palm Beach.

Sowers announced the move to the ABC affiliate station on Facebook Friday.

“A huge opportunity has presented itself and I will be joining the talented WPTV weather team in West Palm Beach, Florida in October,” Sowers wrote. “This is an opportunity for me to finally move off of weekends. I’m excited to work in one of the busiest weather markets in the entire country!”

Sowers joined Action News in 2011 and had been broadcasting on weekends between early morning and midafternoon. Sowers was known for his avid social media presence, as well as his viral “dungeon segments” broadcasted from his basement.

Cecily Tynan, one of Sowers’ fellow meteorologists at the station, replied to Sowers’ post saying it was “so incredibly sad to see you leave.”

“You deserve the best, my friend, because you ARE the best! Glad we’ve been friends for so many years,” Tynan said. “I’ll be watching your forecasts online. And, don’t forget, I’ll be down a lot over the next winter to teach you how to water ski!”

Adam Joseph, another Action News weather reporter, replied: “Sadly you’re no longer with us, but will always be one of us.”

Sowers’ departure is the latest shake-up at 6abc. Legendary anchor Jim Gardner ended his four-decade run at the station in 2022.

Sports anchor Jamie Apody and veteran reporter Dann Cuellar also departed the station in recent years.