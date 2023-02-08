West Philly native Colman Domingo stars in new Netflix series set in Poconos

Veering from the ultra-cool and confident characters he’s played on the big and small screen, Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo will look to go, dare I say, mad in a new leading role.

The West Philly native will star in a new limited Netflix series titled, The Madness, described as a conspiracy thriller that will see Domingo playing media pundit Muncie Daniels who must “fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie (Domingo) strives to reconnect with his estranged family — and his lost ideals — in order to survive.”

Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series at Netflix for the US and Canada, said The Madness will be a “fresh take on the conspiracy thriller — turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action and swift pace.”

The Madness, produced by Chernin Entertainment, was created by Stephen Belber (O.G., The Laramie Project), who will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside VJ Boyd (Justified, S.W.A.T.). Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill of Chernin Entertainment will also serve as executive producers.

The show’s first two and concluding episodes will be directed by Clément Virgo (Greenleaf), and Quyen Tran (Maid) and Jessica Lowrey (Perry Mason) will each direct two episodes in between.

The Madness is the latest project for Domingo, who has notched critically acclaimed performances in films like Selma, Lincoln, If Beale Street Could Talk and A24′s Zola. Along with a Tony Award nomination for his supporting role in the musical The Scottsboro Boys, he won his first Emmy and Imagen award for his turn as Ali in HBO’s Euphoria.

The director and playwright recently wrapped production on the biopic Rustin, in which he will play influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin in the film produced by Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground. On the small screen, the actor can be seen in the new season of AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead as Victor Strand.