Hart infamously courted his own controversy last year after a series of homophobic tweets and stand-up bits resurfaced following news that the comic would host the 2019 Oscars. In one tweet, Hart wrote that he would break his daughter’s doll house over his son’s head if he found the child playing with it. In another clip from his 2010 comedy special, Seriously Funny, Hart laments that one of his “biggest fears is [his] son growing up and being gay.”