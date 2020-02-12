It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia soon won’t be the only comedy on FXX with major local connections, thanks to Cheltenham native Lil Dicky.
The network on Wednesday revealed the first official trailer for the rapper-turned-actor’s new comedy series, Dave, which begins airing March 4. Dicky, whose real name is Dave Burd, stars in the series as a fictionalized version of himself who is out to prove that he is a “once in a generation artist.”
Initially announced in mid-2018, the series was co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer of FXX’s The League. Fellow Philly guy Kevin Hart will executive produce via his HartBeat Productions banner.
Known for hits like “Freaky Friday” and “Earth,” Burd has long looked at expanding beyond the world of music.
“I’m not just a comedian, but a rapper and a comedian,” Burd told the Inquirer in 2015. “In five years, I want you to know Dave Burd the on-screen talent just as much as Lil Dicky the rapper."
Among the stars who appear in the trailer are rapper YG and pop star Justin Bieber, who was one of Burd’s first brushes with fame when his career began taking off in the mid 2010s, as Burd told Entertainment Weekly. Bieber, incidentally, recently helped out another local by giving a South Jersey college student a gift of $100,000.
Check out the trailer for Dave below: