But Philadelphians may be especially happy to know that live action series like Boy Meets World are also included in the launch of Disney+. That show, which originally ran from 1993 to 2000 on ABC, famously took place in the Philly ‘burbs, and included plenty of local references — like frequent mentions of protagonist Cory’s (Ben Savage) love of the Phillies, and brother Eric (Will Friedle) trying to make it into Swarthmore College in Delaware County.