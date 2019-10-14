Disney is preparing to lead fans on a long, long walk down memory lane with Disney+, which has begun announcing hundreds of titles that will be available to stream with the service launches next month.
Disney+ began unleashing its list of streaming titles via Twitter on Monday morning, starting off with a brief trailer showing some of the hit movies and TV shows it will have available starting on Nov. 12. The teaser shows images from recent titles like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Moana, and Captain Marvel, as well as classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast.
But Philadelphians may be especially happy to know that live action series like Boy Meets World are also included in the launch of Disney+. That show, which originally ran from 1993 to 2000 on ABC, famously took place in the Philly ‘burbs, and included plenty of local references — like frequent mentions of protagonist Cory’s (Ben Savage) love of the Phillies, and brother Eric (Will Friedle) trying to make it into Swarthmore College in Delaware County.
Other titles that made the cut include Disney Channel hits like High School Musical, Lizzie McGuire, and Brink, as well as animated shows including the X-Men cartoon series, Goof Troop, and Gargoyles. At this point, however, there are almost too many options to name, so we recommend checking out the full thread on the Disney+ Twitter account.
But they’re still not done announcing what’s coming to the service.
“We did that. And the announcements aren’t even over yet,” Disney+ wrote in one tweet capping the initial announcements. “Stay tuned for more soon!”
The streaming service will be available starting next month at a cost of about $7 per month, cnet reports. One pre-order option, however, brings that price down to a little less than $5 per month with a three-year agreement.