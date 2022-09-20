Celebrities were out at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night to take in the Eagles dominating 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Among those spotted in the stands last night were Bradley Cooper (wearing an Allen Iverson T-shirt), Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, and Emmy winning Abbott Elementary creator and actress Quinta Brunson (fresh off getting an apology from Jimmy Kimmel).

Kimmel’s late night sidekick Guillermo partied with tailgating Eagles fans and introduced some die-hards on the show following the win, including the tattooed Rob Dunphy and Shaun Young, better known as the guy who wears shoulder pads to every Eagles game.

“Twenty-five seasons, baby, representing the greatest city and the greatest fanbase in the country, Philadelphia, baby!” Young shouted enthusiastically.

James Harden was also in the stands, and during the fourth quarter the Sixers star was giving a football by Eagles defender Darius Slay after one of his two interceptions.

“I got my ball signed, I’m good,” Harden told reporters following the game.

Some of the stars of Always Sunny in Philadelphia — Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney — were in Philadelphia Monday for a live taping of their podcast at the Met (the City also declared Sept. 19 It’s Always Sunny Podcast Day in Philadelphia) but don’t appear to have made it to the game. ESPN attempted to riff on the popular show during its broadcast, but the animation they put together can only be described as weird.