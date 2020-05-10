- Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
- TV: NBC, The Weather Channel
A nearly endless list of the top comedians in the world will come together tonight remotely for a comedy festival aimed at raising funds to help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-hour Feeding America Comedy Festival, organized by comedian-turned-entrepreneur Byron Allen and Funny or Die, will lean on appearances and performances from Hollywood heavyweights like Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Tina Fey, Jack Black, and many, many more, most contributing two- to three-minute sketches.
“People are going to have a blast, because I’m seeing the material come in, and it is hilarious. Some of it is simply brilliant. Some of the routines are simply laugh-out-loud,” Allen told TMZ. “I knew there was a lot of pent-up creative energy with all these comedians sitting at home.”
In addition to spearheading the effort, Allen will also cohost the festival alongside comedy legend Billy Crystal, Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, and comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish. All of the money raised will go to Feeding America, a nonprofit hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of food banks grappling with an emergency food supply severely disrupted by the ongoing pandemic.
“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream the star-studded benefit:
The Feeding America Comedy Festival is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern and last two hours. The benefit will air on NBC10 and the Weather Channel in Philadelphia, and stream on the Local Now app (which is available on both Apple and Android devices). The festival will also air on Comedy.TV, where available.
The right question to ask would be which comedians aren’t appearing tonight.
The festival will feature a bevy of comedic talent, headlined by Eddie Murphy, who will reportedly put out a new comedy special later this year on Netflix, his first since the 1987 hit Eddie Murphy Raw. He also hosted Saturday Night Live last year for the first time since 1984, and the possibility of getting two minutes of new Eddie Murphy material will likely be more than enough to get stay-at-homers to tune in.
Other well-known comedians scheduled to appear and perform include Chris Rock, Kevin James, Margaret Cho, Judd Apatow, Wayne Brady, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Caroline Rhea, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Louis Anderson, and Andrew Dice Clay, among others.
Philadelphia native Kevin Hart will also appear tonight, and was the first comedian Allen said he called when he was beginning to put the fund-raiser together.
“On a Monday afternoon, about two weeks ago, I picked up my mobile phone and started calling comedians,” Allen told TMZ. “I just kept smiling and dialing, and every comedian said, ‘I’m in. Let’s go.’”
Feeding America, founded back in 1979, is a nonprofit network of over 200 food banks that feed 40 million people at risk of hunger through food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters. Nine Feeding America food banks serve Pennsylvania, including Philabundance, one of the region’s largest anti-hunger organizations.
The organization is working with food banks to provide drive-thru pantries, emergency food boxes, and long-term support during the coronavirus pandemic. You can support Feeding America through the festival’s website.
