Longtime Fox 29 reporter Bruce Gordon has retired after more than two decades at the station.
Gordon announced his retirement in a broadcast Friday morning, when Fox 29 aired a segment looking back on his 23-year career with the station. During the segment, Gordon called his time at the Philadelphia Fox affiliate a “great honor.”
“It was not an original dream of mine necessarily to report in my hometown, but it’s been one of the great thrills of my life,” Gordon said.
Raised in Warminster, Gordon began his media career after graduating from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 1981. According to a station biography, Gordon began mapping out his career in TV news at William Tennent High School, where he anchored the school’s weekly TV news program.
Early professional gigs for Gordon included working as a sports anchor at KTXS-TV in Abilene, Texas, a news reporter at KTAB-TV, and a reporting job at KTBC-TV in Austin. By the late 1980s, Gordon left Texas for St. Louis, where he worked as a consumer and environmental reporter at KTVI-TV. He joined Fox 29 in 1996.
Across his career, Gordon has racked up a number of awards. Among his honors are 10 regional Emmys, two of which were for “Best Hard News Reporter.”
As far as what is next, Gordon indicated on Friday’s broadcast that he would take a brief break and “do a little bit of this, and a little bit of that,” with focuses on writing and teaching. The idea, he said, is to help foster budding journalists learning the business, as well as folks who deal with the media.
“I’m around,” he said. “I’m not going to go live in a cave or anything.”
Gordon is the latest longtime Fox 29 reporter to retire from the station, following Dave Schratwieser, who retired in October 2018.
“Been a real pleasure,” Schratwieser said of Gordon in a message aired during Friday morning’s segment. “Best writer I know, best storyteller I know — no doubt about it.”