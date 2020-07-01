Fox News anchor Ed Henry has been fired by the network following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.
CEO Suzanne Scott and President & Executive Editor Jay Wallace announced the decision to employees in an email Tuesday morning obtained by the Inquirer.
According to the email, the network received a complaint from a former employee’s attorney about allegations of willful sexual misconduct years ago. Fox News immediately retained an outside law firm, and based on the investigation’s finding, Henry has been terminated.
“Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination. We will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees,” Scott and Wallace told employees in the email.
Henry was promoted to a news anchor by Fox News back in December 2019 after years serving as the network’s chief national corespondent and co-host of the opinion show Fox & Friends Weekend. Prior to joining Fox News back in 2011, Henry was a White House correspondent for CNN.
Henry could not immediately been reached for comment. Fox News will turn to rotating news anchors to fill Henry’s spot on America’s Newsroom alongside co-anchor Sandra Smith.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.