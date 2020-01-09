But don’t feel bad for Yingst — he’s doing the job he dreamed of growing up in Harrisburg, Pa., watching news reports from around the globe. Normally based in Jerusalem, Yingst became focused on Iraq following a tense, two day-long siege by pro-Iranian demonstrators at the American embassy in Baghdad earlier this month. He’s remained to cover the killing of Soleimani and a missile attack this week on bases used by U.S. troops.