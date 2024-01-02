Delco’s Susan Noles is officiating ‘The Golden Bachelor’s’ Golden Wedding

Susan Noles of Aston Township captured fans’ hearts during her stint on ABC’s premiere season of The Golden Bachelor. And now she’ll be officiating the first Golden Wedding.

Throughout her time on the show, the Delco woman made her mark as a girl’s girl who did castmates’ hair and makeup and cooked heaps of Italian meatballs.

She ultimately didn’t find love with the show’s leading man, Gerry Turner, 72. Instead, her relationship with Turner was more friend-zoned.

Noles revealed in a November interview with The Inquirer that she told Turner she’d love to officiate his wedding if he ended up finding love on the show — so we’d like to take some credit for manifesting this one.

“I told him, ‘Take it easy. What I believe is you’re going to propose to start a relationship with someone and then you see where it goes. There’s nobody holding a gun to your head, right?’” Noles recalled. “‘Just relax and you might fall head over heels in love and end up getting married. And if you do, I’m officiating the wedding, of course.’”

Turner did end up finding love with Theresa Nist, 70, and the pair’s wedding is set to be televised live Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC. And on Tuesday, Glamour reported that Noles will be the one to usher the couple into their “I do’s.”

“The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show,” Noles told Glamour. “Gerry’s my buddy and now Teresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth. But I’m really glad they did.”

Noles — who has worked as an officiant for more than a decade in the Philadelphia area — teased that it’s the first wedding she’s officiated where she’s also dated the guy getting married.

“I’d never kissed a groom prior to this wedding,” she said.

As it turns out, Turner and Nist aren’t the only ones who want Noles to officiate their wedding these days.

Since the 66-year-old became a fan favorite, she said, the requests have been streaming in.

“I wanted to hire somebody just to answer the emails,” Noles told Glamour. “It’s already taken off since the show. People want me to come to Florida. They want me to go to Ohio. They want me to go to Alabama. But I need hotel accommodations, travel, etc., on top of my regular price, so I don’t know how to do it, but I’m figuring it out.”

Still, as excited as we are to have Noles on our TV screens again this week, fans still want more of her — say, weekly.

ABC hasn’t announced whether it will produce a Golden Bachelorette version of the hit show, which brought in record streams. But there is a steady fan-led campaign to make Noles the inaugural bachelorette. We’ll keep patiently waiting.