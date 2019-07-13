Grantchester on Masterpiece. New season, new star. James Norton makes his final appearance on the show as his character, the Rev. Sidney Chambers, gets involved in the civil rights movement with the visit of an African American minister and his family. Get ready to welcome a new priest, played by Tom Brittney, as a thorn in the side of the church hierarchy and a possible new sidekick for Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green), Sidney’s partner in crime-solving. 9 p.m. Sunday, July 14, WHYY12.