Grantchester on Masterpiece. New season, new star. James Norton makes his final appearance on the show as his character, the Rev. Sidney Chambers, gets involved in the civil rights movement with the visit of an African American minister and his family. Get ready to welcome a new priest, played by Tom Brittney, as a thorn in the side of the church hierarchy and a possible new sidekick for Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green), Sidney’s partner in crime-solving. 9 p.m. Sunday, July 14, WHYY12.
Sweetbitter. Ella Purnell returns for a second season as Tess, a newcomer to New York who’s learning the ropes at one of its most popular restaurants. Based on a memoir by the show’s creator, Stephanie Danler. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Starz.
Suits. The soapy legal drama created by Melrose Park’s Aaron Korsh returns for a ninth and final season. And although Meghan Markle has moved on to another even more public role, we hear her character, Rachel, won’t be utterly forgotten as her onscreen husband, Mike (Patrick J. Adams), returns for a visit this season. 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, USA.
Pearson. The Suits universe expands to encompass the world of Chicago politics, as Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) takes her formidable talent for getting things done to a new job in the mayor’s office. 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, USA.
Queer Eye. Before they start French-tucking shirts all over Philly, the Fab Five have one more season of Kansas City makeovers to bring us. Friday, July 19, Netflix.
From the Earth to the Moon. On the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, all 12 digitally remastered episodes of HBO’s Emmy-winning 1998 mini-series From the Earth to the Moon will be run as a marathon. Don’t want to wait? You can watch it on HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO On Demand beginning July 15. 8:45 a.m. Saturday, July 20, HBO2.