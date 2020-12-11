It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed for four more seasons, making it the longest-running scripted comedy ever, FX announced Thursday.
The show’s 15th season will premiere on FXX on an unspecified date in 2021 and the following day on FX on Hulu. The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, which ran for 14 seasons from 1952 through 1966, previously held the record.
“Sunny was originally pitched as a 36-season arc,” creator/co-star Rob McElhenney wrote on Twitter. “So happy to be halfway done.”
The show first aired on FX in 2005 and has tallied more than 1.5 billion hours viewed since its premiere, according to FX.
“The pitch for Sunny came into FX within the first few weeks of my joining the company in 2004,” FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. “I was 42 and Rob McElhenney was 27.
“Rob McElhenney is now 43 and, strangely, I’m now 44,” he continued. “But I’m still at FX and he (with his original partners) is still running Sunny and will be for at least four more seasons.”
Past seasons of the show, which also stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, are available to stream on Hulu.