“It’s tough to say you want to stop a thing,” said Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis. Howerton directed two episodes in Season 14, and took a hiatus from the series to star in NBC’s A.P. Bio. “For as much as I love all the things that I’ve done outside of this, I don’t know that I’ll ever get to do something where I get the amount of creative freedom that we get on this show to tell the stories that we want to tell and bring something that’s so singularly our sense of humor. So I don’t know, maybe we’ll take breaks here and there, but I don’t know if we’ll ever stop … until they kick us off.”