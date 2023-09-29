Delco ‘Golden Bachelor’ contestant, Susan Noles, gets final rose during show’s premiere

Yep, no doubt about it, we knew this Golden Bachelor contestant was a Delco girly. And on Thursday night, she proved it to viewers nationwide for the show’s premiere.

Susan Noles of Aston Township stepped out of her limo to meet the first-ever senior Bachelor dressed in a glitzy lilac ballgown by Jovani with sequins and feather embellishments. And right from the get-go, she brought that collar counties spunk.

“You see these heels?” she told Gerry Turner, 71, before walking away. “I’m very comfortable with 6 inches.”

Last month, ABC revealed that Noles was one of 22 women in the running to date and potentially get engaged to Turner, a widower and retired restaurateur from Indiana.

Advertisement

During the premiere, Noles, 66, a wedding officiant and former hair and makeup artist, quickly caught viewers’ attention for her sass and resemblance to Kardashian momager, Kris Jenner.

“When I saw my mom come out, my jaw dropped,” Brittany Noles Law, Susan’s daughter, told The Inquirer Thursday night. “She looked radiant and confident.”

Then, Law watched her mom say her zinger to Turner as she walked away, leaving him clapping and laughing.

“My jaw dropped,” Law said. “That’s Susan.”

Noles, who graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan and is the ex-wife of former Phillies pitcher Dickie Noles, managed to get consistent screen time in the form of the show’s confessional-style interviews.

“As I thought about what I wanted to bring to the Golden Bachelor, my goal was to show the real, authentic me,” Noles wrote on her Facebook page earlier this month. “Funny, class with some sass, an unforgettable style, and a side of Philly.”

At one point during the show, Noles admitted to producers she had already developed a crush on Turner.

“He has a great sense of humor and I think I made him laugh a little,” she said.

But competition is stiff, with women pulling out all the stops to make an impression on Turner — from dance moves, to a song, to riding in on a motorcycle.

“The women have been such a delight,” Noles said during one of her one-on-one interviews. “But I’m here for one reason — and that’s Gerry.”

As Turner whittled down the group from 22 women to 16, tensions rose. But Noles managed to get “the final rose,” which is exactly what it sounds like, making her his final selection of the night.

That gesture guarantees we get at least another week of Susan, and previews of the season ahead suggest she’s staying put for at least a little longer, flashing a quick scene with her and Turner sharing a kiss.

We’re looking forward to more of her one-liners.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m.