“The thing I suppose that gives me the most optimism is that, hey, I’m still here. I don’t feel terrible” Trebek said. “When I do pass on, one thing they will not say at my funeral is ‘Oh, he was taken from us too soon.’ Hey, guys, I’m 79 years old, I’ve had one hell of a good life, and I’ve enjoyed it. And the thought of passing on doesn’t frighten me. It doesn’t.”